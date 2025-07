Inflammatory

DCB-USA, Development Center for Biotechnology report FPR1 antagonists

DCB-USA LLC and the Development Center for Biotechnology have patented heterocycle compounds acting as fMet-Leu-Phe receptor (fMLP; FPR1) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, acute respiratory distress syndrome, asthma, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung injury, ischemia-reperfusion injury and septicemia.