BioWorld - Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Rutgers patents new bacterial RNA polymerase inhibitors

July 22, 2025
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey has disclosed new RNA polymerase (bacterial) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of bacterial infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents