Inflammatory

Beijing Primegene Therapeutics discovers new NEK7 inhibitors

Serine/threonine-protein kinase NEK7 inhibitors are described in a recent Beijing Primegene Therapeutics Co. Ltd. patent. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of gout, osteoarthritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and cancer.