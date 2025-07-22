BioWorld - Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Cancer

Suzhou Genhouse Bio discloses WRN inhibitors for cancer

July 22, 2025
Work at Suzhou Genhouse Bio Co. Ltd. has led to the identification of Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
