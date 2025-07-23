Genetic/congenital

A fresh look at 1000 Genomes is more detailed, and more panoramic

The human genome has yielded another round of secrets with the publication of two back-to-back papers in Nature on July 23, 2025. Both studies re-sequenced probands from the open-access 1000 Genomes Project, which was one of the first projects to sequence individuals from diverse populations. While one paper “goes very deep and tries to reconstruct a few genomes to basically near completion,” the other specifically looked at structural variants in a larger number of genomes. Together, they give new insights into genome variation.