Genetic/congenital

A fresh look at 1000 Genomes is more detailed, and more panoramic

July 23, 2025
By Anette Breindl
The human genome has yielded another round of secrets with the publication of two back-to-back papers in Nature on July 23, 2025. Both studies re-sequenced probands from the open-access 1000 Genomes Project, which was one of the first projects to sequence individuals from diverse populations. While one paper “goes very deep and tries to reconstruct a few genomes to basically near completion,” the other specifically looked at structural variants in a larger number of genomes. Together, they give new insights into genome variation.
