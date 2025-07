Endocrine/metabolic

CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical discloses new GLP-1R agonists

CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has patented new polycyclic compounds acting as glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD; MASLD).