Cancer

POLθ inhibitors reported in Breakpoint Therapeutics patents

July 23, 2025
Breakpoint Therapeutics GmbH patents describe new DNA polymerase θ (POLQ, POLθ) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
