BioWorld - Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Cancer

Shanghai Yuyao Biotech discovers new STAT3 inhibitors

July 23, 2025
Shanghai Yuyao Biotech Ltd. has identified new signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
