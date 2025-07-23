BioWorld - Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Cancer

Flindr Therapeutics identifies RNF31 inhibitors

July 23, 2025
E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase RNF31 inhibitors are disclosed in a Flindr Therapeutics BV patent as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
