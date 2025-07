Phase III MG settee: Astrazeneca perched pretty with gefurulimab

Astrazeneca plc seems on the way to expanding its presence in myasthenia gravis (MG) with positive “high-level” results from a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III trial with once-weekly, self-administered gefurulimab in adults with anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive, generalized disease.