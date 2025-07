US FDA approves first hand eczema treatment: Leo Pharma’s Anzupgo

Becoming the first approved treatment for chronic hand eczema in the U.S., Leo Pharma A/S’s Anzupgo (delgocitinib) received FDA clearance for an indication that affects 10% of adults worldwide. The cream, dosed at 20 mg/g and applied topically, will treat moderate to severe cases in those not responsive to, or unable to take, topical corticosteroids.