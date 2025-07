Rett bet set includes Neurogene, Taysha gene therapies

Neurogene Inc.’s disclosure June 30 of its registrational trial design in Rett syndrome (RS) added spice to the space, where Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is another closely watched player. The New York-based firm said Embolden will test NGN-401, a gene therapy for the treatment of females age 3 and older with RS. U.S. regulators have signed off regarding key aspects of Embolden’s structure.