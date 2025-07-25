BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

South Korea hits record $23B pharma production; 2024 exports up 28%

July 24, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
South Korea’s pharmaceutical manufacturing reached an all-time high of ₩32.86 trillion (US$23 billion) in 2024, representing a 7.3% increase from 2023 and the highest on record since the country began count in 1998.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Biosimilar Asia-Pacific MOHW Trade