BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» South Korea hits record $23B pharma production; 2024 exports up 28%
South Korea hits record $23B pharma production; 2024 exports up 28%
July 24, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
South Korea’s pharmaceutical manufacturing reached an all-time high of ₩32.86 trillion (US$23 billion) in 2024, representing a 7.3% increase from 2023 and the highest on record since the country began count in 1998.
