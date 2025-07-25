BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

In the clinic for July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025
Clinical updates, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Abivax, American Gene Technologies, Ani, Apnimed, GH Research, Lantern.
BioWorld Briefs In the clinic