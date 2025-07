CHMP rejects Sarepta’s Elevidys, changes mind on Lilly’s Kisunla

After a tough few weeks for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., the EMA dealt another blow on July 25, announcing it will not be approving the Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec). Re-examination of the file led to a happier outcome for another drug that has attracted considerable controversy, Eli Lilly and Co. Inc.’s Kisunla (donanemab) for treating the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.