Brandon Capital closes sixth life sciences fund at AU$439M

July 25, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Brandon Capital Partners Pty Ltd., Australia’s largest life sciences venture capital firm, announced the final close of its sixth fund at AU$439 million (US$288 million), the VC’s largest fund to date.
