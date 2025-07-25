BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
Biopharma busy with numerous clinical successes last month
July 25, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
In June 2025,
BioWorld
tracked 254 clinical trial updates across phases I to III, up from 223 in May, 151 in April and 197 in March. Of the June updates, 24 trials reported positive phase III results, while only one was reported as a failure.
