BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biopharma clinical updates June 2025

Biopharma busy with numerous clinical successes last month

July 25, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
In June 2025, BioWorld tracked 254 clinical trial updates across phases I to III, up from 223 in May, 151 in April and 197 in March. Of the June updates, 24 trials reported positive phase III results, while only one was reported as a failure.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Clinical