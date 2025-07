Recognify’s phase IIb in cognitive impairment fails; backer Atai steps away

After Recognify Life Sciences Inc.’s phase IIb failure in treating the cognitive impairment in those with schizophrenia, the indication is no closer to a U.S. FDA approved therapy. The placebo-controlled study of inidascamine missed its primary endpoint to improve cognition, joining a list of companies that have tried and failed to find a successful treatment.