BioWorld - Tuesday, July 22, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Biocon wins first FDA interchangeable label of Novolog biosimilar
Biocon wins first FDA interchangeable label of Novolog biosimilar
July 22, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
The U.S. FDA on July 15 cleared Biocon Biologics Ltd.’s Kirsty (insulin aspart-xjhz) as the first and only interchangeable biosimilar product referencing Novo Nordisk A/S’ Novolog (insulin aspart), a rapid-acting diabetes medication.
