Newco news

In ongoing mRNA evolution, SML Biopharm sights new cancer vaccines

July 22, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
SML Biopharm Co. Ltd. is harnessing mRNA technology to develop novel immunotherapy-based cancer vaccines, including two candidates for cervical and head and neck cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.
