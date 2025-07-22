BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, July 22, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» In ongoing mRNA evolution, SML Biopharm sights new cancer vaccines
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Newco news
In ongoing mRNA evolution, SML Biopharm sights new cancer vaccines
July 22, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
SML Biopharm Co. Ltd. is harnessing mRNA technology to develop novel immunotherapy-based cancer vaccines, including two candidates for cervical and head and neck cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Newco news
Cancer
Endocrine/metabolic
Infection
Antibody
Immuno-oncology
Vaccine
Asia-Pacific