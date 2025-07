Hengrui/Kailera obesity asset delivers solid weight loss in phase III

A glucagon-like peptide-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor dual agonist developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and licensed by Kailera Therapeutics Inc. has shown a mean weight loss of 19.2% at the 6-mg dose with no plateau over 48 weeks in a phase III trial conducted in China.