BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Infection

Janssen discovers new compounds for SARS-CoV-2 infections

July 24, 2025
Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has identified new compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections (COVID-19).
BioWorld Science Infection Coronavirus Patents