BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
Dermatologic

Hansoh Pharma discloses new c-KIT inhibitors

July 24, 2025
Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have synthesized new mast/stem cell growth factor receptor kit (KIT; c-KIT; CD117) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of urticaria.
