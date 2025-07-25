BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Cancer

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals patents new KRAS mutant inhibitors

July 24, 2025
Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has reported new fused tetracyclic compounds acting as GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
