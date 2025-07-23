BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Avalyn secures $100M for inhaled pulmonary fibrosis candidates
July 23, 2025
By
Brian Orelli
Following up on the $175 million it raised in September 2023, Avalyn Pharma Inc. secured an additional $100 million in an oversubscribed series D financing round to support development of its inhaled treatments for pulmonary fibrosis.
