Avalyn secures $100M for inhaled pulmonary fibrosis candidates

July 23, 2025
By Brian Orelli
Following up on the $175 million it raised in September 2023, Avalyn Pharma Inc. secured an additional $100 million in an oversubscribed series D financing round to support development of its inhaled treatments for pulmonary fibrosis.
