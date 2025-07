Ocular

Zenyaku Kogyo presents new MYLK4 inhibitors

Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd. has identified myosin light chain kinase family member 4 (MYLK4; SGK085) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of arteriosclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, osteosarcoma, glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye, uveitis and age-related macular degeneration, among others.