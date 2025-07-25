BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Cytosinlab Therapeutics discovers TDG inhibitors

July 25, 2025
Cytosinlab Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has synthesized G/T mismatch-specific thymine DNA glycosylase (TDG) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents