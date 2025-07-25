BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

China Resources Pharmaceutical Research Institute describes new PKMYT1 inhibitors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Research Institute (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. has prepared and tested Myt1 kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
