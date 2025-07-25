BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
Cancer

Beijing Innocare Pharma Tech discloses new molecular glue degraders

July 25, 2025
Beijing Innocare Pharma Tech Co. Ltd. has patented molecular glue degrader compounds acting as eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1) degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, neurodegenerative and dermatological disorders.
