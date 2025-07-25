Cancer

Newco sends up Flare in bid to Dispatch solid tumors

Dispatch Biotherapeutics Inc. is taking aim at solid tumors with a new viral vector/antigen technology backed by major industry names such as Arch Venture Partners and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. With offices in Philadelphia and San Francisco, Dispatch has raised $216 million since its founding in 2022. The firm’s platform delivers a cell-specific viral vector carrying a novel, universal antigen called Flare that tags solid, epithelial-derived tumor cells. Acting as a beacon, the Flare antigen directs the immune system to find and clear the cancer cells without harming healthy tissue.