34 mainland China biotechs file for Hong Kong IPO in H1 2025

July 24, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Thirty-six biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies sought a capital raise on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the first half (H1) of 2025, a review by BioWorld found. Of those, 34 companies were from mainland China.
