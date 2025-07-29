BioWorld - Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Kestrel Therapeutics reports new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

July 28, 2025
Kestrel Therapeutics Inc. has patented new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents