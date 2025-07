Trinity unveils AI-powered CGM+ biosensor

Trinity Biotech plc recently unveiled CGM+, an AI-native, wearable biosensor that goes beyond traditional continuous glucose monitors and tracks glucose levels, cardiovascular activity and body temperature at the same time. The company believes that as precision medicine becomes central to health care, especially with the collection of real-time data, CGM+ will become a critical enabler of AI-based diagnostics, behavioral coaching and chronic disease management.