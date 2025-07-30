BioWorld - Wednesday, July 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Boston Sci offers new neuromod treatments to European patients

July 29, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Boston Scientific Corp. received CE mark certification under the Medical Device Regulation for its Intracept intraosseous nerve ablation system, bringing another treatment option to patients with chronic pain.
