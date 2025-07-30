BioWorld - Wednesday, July 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Cardiologists blast Medicare LAA closure draft

July 29, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The ink is barely dry on the draft Medicare physician fee schedule for 2026, but three cardiology societies blasted the draft for cutting rates for left atrial appendage closure procedures – a move they said needlessly endangers patients.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cardiovascular U.S. CMS