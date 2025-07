Rebound continues as med tech raises $8.13B in Q2

Med-tech companies raised $8.13 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a modest dip from the $8.32 billion recorded in Q1. While the quarterly total marks a continued improvement over 2023’s lower figures, it still lags behind pre-pandemic peaks and the $22.87 billion raised in 2Q20. Compared to 2Q24’s $7.49 billion, this year’s figure reflects a slight year-over-year gain.