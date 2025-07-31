BioWorld - Thursday, July 31, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements July 31, 2025

July 31, 2025
New hires and promotions in the med-tech industry, including: Inspire MD, Outset Medical, Sound Blade Medical.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Appointments and advancements