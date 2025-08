Heartflow prices IPO, Shoulder Innovation joins NYSE

Like waves crashing on the beach, med-tech IPOs keep on coming. Heartflow Inc. set terms for its IPO on Aug. 1, offering 12.5 million shares at a price range of $15 to $17 per share. At the top of the range, the company could raise a sunny $212.5 million. It plans to list on the Nasdaq with the symbol “HTFL.”