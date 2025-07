Geda load of this: Celcuity rocks breast cancer phase III

With more-than-satisfying phase III data in hand, Minneapolis-based Celcuity Inc. is eyeing an NDA submission in the fourth quarter of this year for gedatolisib (geda) in breast cancer. Shares of the company (NASDAQ:CELC) closed July 28 at $36.79, up $23.02, or 167%, after Wall Street learned of stellar top-line results from the PIK3CA wild-type cohort of the phase III Viktoria-1 trial.