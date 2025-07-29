BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, July 29, 2025
EU president: 15% tariffs ‘a clear ceiling’ for pharma exports to US
July 28, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Pharmaceutical exports from the EU to the U.S. are facing a leap in tariffs from zero duty to 15%, following the trade deal between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump sealed in Scotland July 27.
