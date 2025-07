GSK, Hengrui in $12.5B deal for HRS-9821 and 11 other drugs

Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is out-licensing to GSK plc its potential best-in-class phase I phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 inhibitor (HRS-9821) for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease along with 11 additional programs in development for $500 million up front and up to $12 billion in potential milestones.