BioWorld - Tuesday, July 29, 2025
China financings pick up: Everest's $200M placement, Leads' $189M IPO
China financings pick up: Everest’s $200M placement, Leads’ $189M IPO
July 28, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Chinese financings are picking up, with Everest Medicines Ltd. raising US$200 million and Nanjing-based Leads Bioloabs Co. Ltd. listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a $189 million IPO.
