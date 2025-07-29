BioWorld - Tuesday, July 29, 2025
China financings pick up: Everest’s $200M placement, Leads’ $189M IPO

July 28, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Chinese financings are picking up, with Everest Medicines Ltd. raising US$200 million and Nanjing-based Leads Bioloabs Co. Ltd. listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a $189 million IPO.
