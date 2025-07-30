BioWorld - Wednesday, July 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Galapagos does an about-face on cell therapy, small-molecule plans

July 30, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
As biotech zombies with failed programs and money in hand go, Galapagos NV is a notable example, with a number of misses in the clinic, $3.1 billion in the bank, and a market capitalization of $2.19 billion.
BioWorld CAR T Cell therapy Europe