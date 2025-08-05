BioWorld - Tuesday, August 5, 2025
FDA, industry gird for battle over next device user fee deal

Aug. 4, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Negotiations for the sixth U.S. FDA device user fee agreement (MDUFA VI) are officially underway, and the Aug. 4 meeting highlighted some of the differences between the agency’s and industry’s expectations.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA