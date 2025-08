Teleflex closes $879M Biotrionik buy, wraps strong Q2

Good news bracketed July for Teleflex Inc. as it completed the acquisition of the vascular intervention business of Berlin-based Biotronik SE & Co. for €760 million (US$879 million) on July 1 and released stronger-than-expected second quarter results on the closing day of the month. Both bode well for the company as it proceeds through a thorough restructuring announced in February.