NICE says multidisciplinary team needed for knee cartilage patient selection

Aug. 5, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence updated its guidance for the use of single-procedure insertion of scaffolds for knee cartilage repairs, specifying that only qualified surgeons should perform the procedure.
