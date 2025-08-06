BioWorld - Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Olympus co-launches Swan as new JV for endoluminal GI robotics

Aug. 5, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Olympus Corp.’s “active investment” in endoluminal robotics has materialized in a new joint venture med-tech called Swan Endosurgical Inc., with Revival Healthcare Capital LLC.
