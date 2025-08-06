BioWorld - Wednesday, August 6, 2025
TEAM proposal beefed up in Medicare inpatient final for FY 2026

Aug. 5, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services adopted several significant policy changes in the Medicare inpatient final rule for fiscal 2026, which includes a larger rate bump for hospitals than seen in the draft.
