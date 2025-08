Bright move: Alcon offers $1.5B for Staar Surgical

Alcon AG agreed to acquire Staar Surgical Co. in a $1.5 billion cash transaction that would add Staar’s Evo implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) to treat myopia to the vision giant’s portfolio. Alcon will pay $28 per share, a 59% premium on Staar’s 90-day volume-weighted average price and a 51% premium on the Aug. 4 closing price of its shares (Nasdaq: STAA).