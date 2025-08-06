BioWorld - Wednesday, August 6, 2025
FDA defends use of PFAS in medical devices

Aug. 6, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA has staked out a position on the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in medical devices, declaring that the evidence offers no reason to restrict their continued use in med-tech products.
